Revenue officer arrested from Bihar’s Araria in BPSC question paper leak case

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police late on Friday night arrested a fourth government official in connection with the paper leak of BPSC’s 67th combined (preliminary) examination held on May 8. One set of question papers had gone viral even before the commencement of the examination and after verification the BPSC had to cancel the exam.

The government official identified as Rahul Kumar (26) is posted as revenue officer in Bhargama block in Araria district. Rahul, a resident of Gaya’s Chiriyawan village, was also an examinee of BPSC’s 67th combined examination while his father is posted at Madhubani as police sub-inspector.

The officer, said EOU officials, was in constant touch with the kingpin of the scam, Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav, demanding question papers a day before the exam as well as on the day of the examination. He also talked to one of the accused in the case, Sanjay Kumar, a day before the exam and the question paper along with answers were sent to him before the exam began.

EoU officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times that Rahul’s centre was in Siwan and he was constantly in touch with the prime suspect Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav, on cellphone. During investigation, police found that Rahul got the question papers at 11am from Pintu Yadav and also forwarded it to many aspirants. Rahul is said to have paid a ‘handsome’ amount to the gang, said the EOU officials.

They said that the officer also enjoyed close proximity with those suspected to be involved with exam setting. “The investigating team has also traced the suspected payments and money trail. The sleuths also raided his Raniganj (Araria) residence and recovered some documents. Further investigation is on to nab all those involved with the question paper leak and ensure harshest punishment,” said a senior EOU official.

The probe may lead to a large network operating to hijack many competitive exams, said a senior police officer associated with the investigation, adding the income tax department as well as banks had been approached for details about the accused and suspects in the case

Additional director general of EOU, Nayyar Husnain Khan said police arrested Rahul from his Araria resident and sent him to judicial custody after thorough interrogation. On Saturday, EOU sleuths searched his residence and seized some objectionable papers.

So far, 10 people including Jai Vardhan Gupta, BDO of Barhara, Krishna Mohan a school teacher at Deshri high school in Vaishali, agriculture assistant, Rajesh Kumar have been arrested in the BPSC question paper leak case.

