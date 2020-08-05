Reverse migration of workers has started, no need for Shramik Specials: State to Bombay HC

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:55 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit within a week on the number of trains arranged and migrant workers, who boarded them to return to their native places, and the cost and loss incurred by the state for the exercise since July 11.

The cut-off date of July 11 refers to the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from Match 25 in a bid to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The directions were issued after the state government informed HC that workers were returning to Mumbai and, as a result, the demand of the petitioner to arrange trains was an exercise in futility.

The court said that since several recipient states were not willing to allow the workers to return because of the viral outbreak, Maharashtra should first take the opinion of their counterparts and only if they agree then it should arrange for trains or other modes of transport such as buses to take back those migrant workers.

A two-member HC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AS Gadkari, while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), a labour union, was informed by advocate Ronita Bhattacharya-Bector that there were over 13,000 migrant workers, who wanted to return to their native places in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and other states, and consequently, the Maharashtra government should arrange transportation facilities for them.

Maharashtra advocate-general (A-G) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni opposed the contention and submitted that workers were returning to Mumbai, and the petitioner’s claim was unfounded.

He further submitted that after the last hearing, they had received a list of around 8,000 migrant workers from the petitioner and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) wanting to leave for their native places following which eight trains were arranged and the railways was paid Rs 69 lakh for their journey back home.

Kumbhakoni submitted that, however, less than half the number of workers actually boarded the trains because of which the state government incurred a loss of Rs 42 lakh.

He further cited an instance from Pune, where the petitioner had sought arrangement of transport for 383 migrant workers, but only 49 had turned up.

He pleaded that the petitioner should be asked to deposit the amount accruing for the transportation of its workers and whose list also needs to be furnished.

The A-G said that the state would then refund the amount for workers, who availed of the facility, as it should not be made to incur further losses.

The bench heard the submissions and observed that the Maharashtra government needed to collate precise information of the number of migrants would be willing to return and also reach out to the states concerned to get a sense of their willingness prior to organising their transportation.

The bench directed additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh to publicise the collated information and also file an affidavit within seven days.

The bench ordered the petitioner to file a rejoinder within a week and posted the matter for next hearing after two weeks.