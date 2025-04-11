New Delhi, Absence of structured incentives has deterred widespread participation of lawyers in free legal aid activities, a parliamentary panel has noted while recommending setting up of a "national registry" for pro-bono lawyers, offering recognition and linking their contributions to career advancement opportunities. Reward lawyers involved in free legal aid: Parliamentary panel tells govt

The parliamentay committee on law and personnel also lamented that para-legal volunteers remain an under-utilised resource despite their potential to connect marginalised communities with essential legal services.

In its action taken report on its previous report on 'review of the working of legal aid under the Legal Services Authority Act, the committee said efforts to encourage pro-bono work and enhance lawyer compensation are progressing.

"... yet the absence of structured incentives and formal recognition continues to deter widespread participation. Recognising the vital role of effective legal representation, constitutional courts have emphasised the need to strengthen free legal aid services, particularly for prisoners," it said.

To address the issue, the committee has recommended "establishment of a national registry for pro-bono lawyers, offering recognition and linking their contributions to career advancement opportunities, such as senior designations or judicial appointments".

The report was tabled in Parliament in the recently-concluded Budget session.

"Additionally, the committee suggested that "annual reviews of compensation rates should be institutionalised to align with market standards, ensuring the recruitment and retention of committed legal professionals".

It also noted that PLVs remain an under-utilised resource despite their potential to connect marginalised communities with essential legal services. Their effectiveness can be significantly enhanced through expanded roles, targeted training, and meaningful recognition.

To bridge existing gaps, the committee recommended that training programmes should incorporate digital literacy, mediation techniques, and specialised legal skills relevant to local needs.

Performance-based incentives must be introduced to motivate consistent excellence, while peer-review mechanisms can foster collaboration and identify best practices for replication.

It said recognising top-performing PLVs through awards and public acknowledgment will further enhance their commitment and inspire broader participation, ultimately strengthening the grassroots reach of legal aid services.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.