Reworking on micro loan ordinance, says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government is revising the Karnataka Micro Finance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025, after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned it with concerns, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Thaawarchand Gehlot (ANI)

The ordinance, which aims to curb illegal loan recovery practices by microfinance institutions (MFIs), proposes penalties, including up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines to the tune of ₹5 lakh for violations.

The government is now addressing the Governor’s observations before resubmitting the ordinance, they added.

Governor Gehlot raised concerns over the severity of the punishments outlined in the draft, stating that the proposed penalties are disproportionate compared to similar provisions under existing laws. He also questioned the rationale behind imposing a fine of ₹5 lakh when the maximum permissible loan amount is ₹3 lakh.

Home minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the government is reviewing the governor’s feedback. “The fine is imposed on those who commit wrong, not everyone. We have made such provisions in the larger interest, so that it becomes a deterrent,” he said. He added that the state remains committed to implementing strong measures against coercive recovery tactics, which have reportedly led to an increase in borrowers’ suicides.

The governor suggested that with the budget session of the legislature set to begin in March, the state should discuss the issue thoroughly before passing a new law. However, Parameshwara defended the urgency of the ordinance, citing daily reports of harassment and suicides linked to microfinance loans. “We wanted to put a law in place to control such incidents as there were reports of suicide and harassment cases increasing every day,” he said.

Governor Gehlot pointed out that existing laws, including the Karnataka Money Lenders Act, 1961, the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the Karnataka Debt Relief Act, 1976, and provisions under the Indian Penal Code, already grant the state police and relevant departments authority to act against unlawful lending practices. He argued that better enforcement of these existing frameworks could effectively address the issue.

In defence of the ordinance, law minister HK Patil rejected claims that the proposed law was unnecessary. He clarified that the ordinance specifically targets illegal recovery methods used by unregulated MFIs while ensuring that legitimate financial institutions remain unaffected. “The ordinance does not propose any action that would violate natural justice,” he said. Patil also stressed that existing laws lack specific punishments to address predatory lending practices, making this ordinance crucial.

The political opposition has also weighed in on the issue. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka criticised the state government, arguing that it has failed to address the concerns of farmers and borrowers despite over 3,000 suicides being reported in the past 20 months. He defended the governor’s observations, saying, “The governor has rightly pointed out that the existing legal framework can be used to regulate microfinance companies. What is wrong with that?”

Ashoka further rebuked minister K Cheluvarayaswamy for his remarks against the governor, accusing the ruling party of politicising the issue instead of addressing the root causes of borrower distress. He called on the government to take responsibility for its inaction and focus on effective governance rather than engaging in political attacks.