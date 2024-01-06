RFL case: ED raids office of Religare chairperson Rashmi Saluja, 9 other places

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday evening carried out searches at nine places, including the office of Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises Limited, in connection with its money laundering probe into the siphoning off more than Rs.2,000 crores from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), people familiar with the development said on Saturday. The federal agency has been investigating Religare since 2019 based on a case filed by the Delhi Police (Representative Photo)

The searches, officials said, continued till early morning on Saturday, during which several incriminating documents were found and large-scale “proceeds of crime” were identified.

The federal agency has been investigating Religare based on a case filed by the Delhi Police in 2019. The Delhi Police had even arrested Fortis Healthcare founders Shivinder Mohan Singh and Malvinder Mohan Singh, as well as former CMD of Religare Enterprises, Sunil Godhwani. Their custody was taken by the ED and a charge sheet was filed in January 2020.

Sharing details of raids on Friday, an officer said, “ED conducted searches at nine places in Delhi-NCR in the case of siphoning off/diversion of huge funds amounting to more than Rs.2,000 crores from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL)”.

The premises covered during the searches, included the corporate offices of RFL, M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions, Prius commercial and others, said the officer, adding that only official premises were covered during the searches.

“Several incriminating documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches and large-scale proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities have been identified,” he said.

In its charge sheet in 2020, ED had claimed that Rs.2,036 crore worth of “proceeds of crimes” was moved to 19 companies linked to the Singh brothers over eight years.

In its principal ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), which is equivalent to the first information report, the ED is probing alleged loan fraud worth Rs.47,968 crore.

The agency has claimed that out of a total of Rs.47,968 crore of loans given to 115 companies by Religare, Rs.2,036.69 crore was moved to 19 companies, which defaulted. Most of these funds were used for the personal gain of the Singhs, the charge sheet claims. HT had reported these facts exclusively in January 2020.

The ED has alleged that the brothers – Shivinder and Malvinder Mohan Singh, engaged in systematic evergreening of loans in a manner the loans were not categorized by the banks as NPAs (non-performing assets).

It has been alleged that the Singh brothers caused RFL to give unsecured, high-value purported loans to their shell companies and related/known entities.

The loans were allegedly given by the employees and management of RFL under the directions of the management team of RFL led by Sunil Godhwani (ex-CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd). They were used to repay earlier loans taken by entities associated with promoters under CLB (corporate law book).

It was later revealed that there was systematic evergreening of loans such that new loans were given at regular intervals so that existing loans could be repaid within the prescribed period to avoid categorization as NPAs of those existing entities, ED has claimed.

Comment from Religare is awaited.