Rhino poaching accused from Assam arrested in Malappuram

An Assam resident accused of poaching a rhino in the northeastern state’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) was arrested in Kerala on Thursday, said police.

The main accused identified as Asmat Ali, 35, a resident of Sootea in Biswanath district, Assam was arrested from Nilambur in Malapuram district by a police team following a tip-off from the Assam police, said an official privy to the matter. Police also arrested his accomplice, Amir Kusmu. Ali was staying with Kusmu at the time of arrest.

“The main planner and perpetrator of recent rhino poaching in Kaziranga picked up in Kerala. Great cooperation by Kerala police,” special director general of police (DGP), law and order, GP Singh tweeted.

Ali is one of the three accused involved in killing the rhino at KNPTR last month and decamping with its horn. It was the first instance of rhino poaching in Assam this year.

Following the incident, Assam police had announced a reward of ₹2 lakh each for information regarding the three accused. Another award of ₹5 lakh was also announced for information leading to the recovery of the missing rhino horn.“The accused had been staying here with some migrant workers from north-eastern states. He had changed his name to avoid detection,” said a Kerala police official.

A senior police officer from the Malapuram district said they were handed over to Assam police team in the evening. Police said he ran away from Assam after search intensified for him there. Police are also investigating role of others who helped him to find a hide-out here.

Kerala police did not file a case since an FIR was already registered in Assam.

According to the Kerala Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, all employers should keep a registry of inter-state workers, who are often called guest workers, and inform the local police station with their personal details but these norms are often flouted.

