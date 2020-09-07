e-paper
‘Right thing to do’: Devendra Fadnavis on Centre providing Y-plus security for Kangana Ranaut

Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Monday welcomed Centre’s move to provide security to Kangana Ranaut after the actor started receiving threats over her recent comments on Mumbai Police.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis(File photo)
         

Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Monday welcomed Centre’s move to provide Y-plus category security for Kangana Ranaut.

The Bollywood actor started receiving threats over her recent remarks on drug use in Bollywood amid the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Applauding Centre’s decision, BJP leader Fadnavis said that protecting people is Centre’s responsibility.

“There will be no rule of law. If you don’t like someone’s opinion then take legal action against them but it is the responsibility of those who have taken the oath of the constitution to protect them. I think what centre did is right,” senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis, however, further clarified that BJP did not support Ranaut’s comments on Mumbai Police.

The controversy erupted over Ranaut’s comments about Mumbai and the city’s police force sparked a political row on Friday, with Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh saying “she has no right to stay in Mumbai”.

Ranaut tweeted that Sanjay Raut had issued an “open threat” to her to not return to the city if she had no faith in the Mumbai Police.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” she tweeted.

