Rise in minimum temperature likely over most parts of northwest India: IMD

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperatures over most parts of Central India will not witness a significant change today, with a gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during subsequent four days.

The minimum temperatures over most parts of East India are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius today, with no significant change during the next two days and a gradual rise by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter.

The MeT department has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions are some parts over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours. Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha today.

Fog conditions

The IMD said dense to very dense fog conditions are likely in some parts over Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura for the next 24 hours in night and morning hours. Some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Odisha are likely to witness dense to very dense fog conditions for the next three days.

Rainfall

The IMD forecast suggests that isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region on February 6-7 under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance.

“Under the influence of another Western Disturbance; scattered/fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 08th -09th February and isolated light rainfall likely over northern parts of Punjab & Haryana Chandigarh on 08th & 09th February, 2022,” the IMD said.

