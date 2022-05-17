Rise of 4th front adds a new poll dimension in Kerala

In the midst of a fiercely-contested by-election in Thrikkakra (Kochi), a new political alliance, a fourth front, surfaced in Kerala, increasing the stakes for the three major political formations in the state.

Addressing a mammoth rally in Kizhakambalam, on the outskirts of Kochi, on Sunday Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal announced the arrival of the People’s Welfare Alliance — stitching up Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Twenty20, a political party floated by a corporate body, and other like-minded parties — to focus on 2025 assembly and civic body elections in the state.

“The beautiful state needs good governance. The AAP walks on the path of truth, honesty and humanity that is why we are blessed with the God’s grace. After Delhi and Punjab, we are sure the informed state will embrace us,” Kejriwal said during the rally.

He said 10 years ago, nobody was aware of the AAP or Kejriwal but they worked meticulously and earned the confidence of people. Now, the party is ruling two states and Kerala will be next on the list as people are fed up with two major political formations (CPI-M led LDF and Congress-led UDF) of the state, he said.

Interestingly, before the by-poll announcement, the AAP held a survey in Thrikkakara and was overwhelmed by the response, especially from youngsters. Majority said there was no point in contesting in a by-election which will not make any impact in the political landscape of the state. They all rooted for a strong base in the state and alignment with like-minded parties instead of jumping into the by-poll fray. Later, AAP and Twenty20 decided to keep away from the by-election.

“Corruption has become a catchword in Kerala. Whether it the state road transport corporation, electricity board or Kerala water authority, all are running in huge losses. Now, the state is after the high-speed rail project. If it happens, it will be the end of the state,” said Twenty20 chairman Sabu Jacob.

”There is a need for change and transformation. Our new alliance is the beginning towards this,” said Jacob, adding in Thrikkakara parties are literally vying for the votes of the Twenty20. In the last assembly elections, the Twenty20 candidate had polled over 13,000 votes. Though the Twenty20 has been dubbed as a “CSR party” (floated under the corporate social responsibility fund of Kitex Group) its growth has been worrying major political formations.

The ruling LDF, however, said there is no scope for a fourth front in the state. “People are ideologically-driven here. It will not make any impact here,” said LDF convener E J Jayarajan. “It will be a storm in a tea cup. Delhi’s political situation is different from Kerala,” said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

State Congress chief K Sudhakaran said in May 31 by-poll the UDF will get all the votes of Twenty20. “We are fighting against the misrule of the LDF government and K Rail. Twenty20 also shares our views,” he said.

Twenty20 had come into power in a tiny village Kizhakambalam for the first time in 2015 local body poll and repeated its winning streak in 2020. In 2021 assembly elections, it contested in six seats and got 14% votes.

Political observers are divided over prospects of a fourth front in Kerala. “It is a marriage between a start-up (AAP) and CSR party. In Kerala, politics is hereditary and deeply rooted. The new alliance can attract imagination of youth in some pockets only,” said poet and political observer Umesh Babu.

“There is a space for a fourth front in the state and if it succeeds to tap youngsters it can carve out a space of its own. Youngsters have developed a growing apathy towards ideology-driven politics. What they need is more opportunities and space,” said writer and political analyst M N Karassery.

