‘We have concerns…’: Congress leader on Suella Braverman's return in UK cabinet

Updated on Oct 26, 2022 11:07 PM IST

Suella Braverman – a hardline Brexiteer with parents of Indian origin – was reappointed as the home secretary by UK PM Rishi Sunak despite controversies surrounding her exit from the previous government just a week ago.

Conservative MP Suella Braverman (AFP)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Rishi Sunak's two-day-old UK government is facing the heat over the reappointment of Suella Braverman, who had been forced to resign just a week ago over a security breach that she herself acknowledged broke ministerial rules.

Her return of Braverman, who is known to stir controversies by her statements, to Sunak’s cabinet was criticised by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, who said she had made ‘patronising and insulting statements’ about India.

“We have concerns over the reinduction of Suella Braverman as the British Home Secretary who has made patronising and insulting statements about India,” he said.

He further said that the Narendra Modi-led government has to be cautious and careful in negotiating the new trade deal with the UK. “We have to be firm and safeguard our interests, especially for our IT professionals. The temporary relocation of our skilled labourers should not be termed as migrants,” the Congress MP told news agency ANI.

Braverman – a hardline Brexiteer with parents who are of Indian origin – had recently expressed concerns over UK's immigration policy and visa arrangements with India.

In an interview with The Spectator earlier this month, she appeared to oppose a new visa policy, saying: “I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants.”

Also Read: Why Suella Braverman? Rishi Sunak defends pick whose India remarks sparked row

Speaking in Parliament earlier in the day, Sunak backed Braverman’s return as home secretary, stating she had made “an error of judgement”, but that she had recognised it.

Britain and India are in the final stages of a Frade Trade Agreement to strengthen the economic links between the two countries. The trade deal that missed the Diwali deadline was expected to get the much-needed impetus with Sunak taking over as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

However, UK secretary for international trade Greg Hands said his government will not sign the deal until they are completely certain.

“We are working towards the best deal for both sides and won’t sign until we have a deal that is fair, reciprocal and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the UK economy,” Hands told the media.

(With agency inputs)

