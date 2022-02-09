Rising Covid-19 cases among students a concern, says Karnataka govt

With Covid-19 cases rising among students in various schools and colleges, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the government will not backtrack from stopping exams and schools if situation arises.

He, however, maintained that the experts were of the opinion that there was no problem in holding regular off-line classes.

“We will not backtrack if a need arises to stop exams and schools. However, in the present situation, all the experts are of the opinion that there is no problem,” Nagesh told reporters here.

The minister said the government was closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation on an hourly basis. He added that the government will make alternative arrangements with a view to avoid any problem.

“If required we will stop exams. However, the Standard Operating Procedure is maintained very strictly in the exams because we make sitting arrangements maintaining physical distance,” Nagesh said.

The Minister asked people not to panic as it will impact the academic activities of children.

“There is no need for people to panic because this year we started regular schools after a year of lockdown. In case schools are shut again then it will be difficult to bring back children to the classes,” Nagesh said.

He, however, assured parents that the education department will take stringent measures in case it is felt that the Covid-19 situation is going to impact children’s health.

The statement came amid rising Covid cases emerging among students. A large number of students and staff of a medical college in Hubballi-Dharwad tested positive for Covid-19.

The pandemic clusters emerged among students of residential schools in Bengaluru rural, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru.

Sources said there was a protest by students in an autonomous college in Bengaluru on Monday morning following reports about Covid-19 outbreak in the students’ hostel.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 4,452 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the tally to 3,906,761 and toll to 39,447.

There were 19,067 discharges on Tuesday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 3,794,866, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 2,139 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 8,604 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 72,414.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.01 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.14 per cent.

Of the 51 deaths, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (7), Kolar and Tumakuru (4), Ballari and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Dharwad and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 352, Mysuru 222, Tumakuru 221, Dakshina Kannada 146, Shivamogga 122, Hassan 103 and Dharwad 102.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1,762,315 cases, Mysuru 227,458 and Tumakuru 158,223.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 1,716,457, followed by Mysuru 221,860 and Tumakuru 153,477.

Cumulatively, a total of 62,891,697 samples have been tested, of which 88,797 were on Tuesday alone.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with both vaccine doses.

“90% of Karnataka is now fully vaccinated with both doses! Two districts- Bengaluru Rural and Vijayapura- have achieved 100% second dose coverage. Congrats to all the health workers and district administration involved in this,” the minister tweeted.

The data shared by him showed that Gadag and Kodagu achieved 98 per cent and Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya and Hassan achieved 94 per cent double dose vaccination.

There were 13 districts, which achieved below 90 per cent including Kalaburagi, which achieved the least -- 83 per cent of double dose vaccination.

Three districts -- Yadgir, Koppal and Tumakuru -- achieved the average of 90 per cent.