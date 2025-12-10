‘Rising Vision 2047’ unveiled at summit

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, which he said, was aimed at realising the aspirations of four crore people of Telangana who have long waited for freedom, social justice and equal opportunities. CM A Revanth Reddy and other dignitaries present release the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document at the summit’s final day in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The 83-page document, titled “Telangana means business,” has focussed on economic growth with a target of making the state a US$ 3 trillion economy by 2047 through innovation and productivity while ensuring spatially balanced development; inclusive development ensuring that growth benefits all sections of society, including youth, women, farmers, and marginalized communities; and sustainable development in all sectors.

The vision document said the state government would create and run a fund for the best investors globally to directly invest in the core development and infra projects, with a variety of investment, holding and exit options, and varied risks and incentives to match.

“The success of Telangana would lie in being able to undertake a constant development cycle, creation of infrastructure and creating a non-stop cycle of wealth creation, especially using public-private partnership mode,” it said.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the document, Revanth Reddy said the vision document was not prepared within four walls but was built on the insights and aspirations of four crore people of Telangana.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra commended the long-horizon planning behind the vision document. He revealed that the chief minister had initially invited him to serve as chairman of the Skill University. “I declined because I already head Tech Mahindra University. But after listening to his goals and vision, I could not refuse. The blueprint has been developed with people at its core,” he said.

Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subba Rao lauded Telangana’s economic performance, noting that it is one of the fastest-growing states in India. “Hyderabad has emerged as an iconic global city and a destination for world-class companies. The Telangana Vision Document aligns closely with NITI Aayog’s goals,” he observed.

He said Telangana could meet its economic targets if it maintains annual growth of 8–9%. “Hyderabad has established itself as a hub for IT, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Alongside physical infrastructure, the state must continue strengthening digital infrastructure as well,” he said.