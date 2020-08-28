e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rivers in Udhampur district of J-K overflowing due to heavy downpour

Rivers in Udhampur district of J-K overflowing due to heavy downpour

Heavy downpour has caused devastation in several panchayats and blocks of Udhampur such as Ghordi block and Ritti panchayat. Sarpanch of the Ritti panchayat requested people to stay indoors and not venture out near river areas.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Officials on Thursday said the water level in major rivers and streams in the Jammu region is rising but there is no immediate threat of floods.
Officials on Thursday said the water level in major rivers and streams in the Jammu region is rising but there is no immediate threat of floods.(PTI file photo)
         

Rivers in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir are overflowing amid torrential rainfall in the union territory for the fourth consecutive day.

Heavy downpour has caused devastation in several panchayats and blocks of Udhampur such as Ghordi block and Ritti panchayat. Sarpanch of the Ritti panchayat requested people to stay indoors and not venture out near river areas.

Officials on Thursday said the water level in major rivers and streams in the Jammu region is rising but there is no immediate threat of floods.

They added that several hilly areas in different parts of Jammu were closed due to landslides triggered by overnight rains. As per reports, five people, including a couple and number of cattle died in separate incidents of landslides and house collapse in different parts of the region.

Also read: Kashmir highway remains closed for 4th day, multiple landslides in Ramban district

Residents in several areas reported incidents of water from overflowing streams entering their residences and pedestrians struggled to walk through water logged roads in order to reach their destination. Officials too pointed out that a number of roads in several localities were damaged adding that a clear picture about the extent of damage would emerge after a detailed assessment is carried out.

Meanwhile, The 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only road that links J-K with the rest of India continued to remain closed due to which thousands of vehicles, mostly trucks remained totally stranded. A traffic department official said restoration work is going on to ensure early reopening of the road despite the bad weather conditions.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

tags
top news
NEET, JEE: Review petition filed in Supreme Court against August 17 judgement of holding exams
NEET, JEE: Review petition filed in Supreme Court against August 17 judgement of holding exams
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
Security tightened in Srinagar to stop Muharram procession amid Covid-19
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamUGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In