Araria , Launching a frontal attack on the RJD, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party led by Lalu Prasad stands for 'Rishwatkhor Jungleraj Dal'. RJD stands for 'Rishwatkhor Jungleraj Dal': Nadda

Addressing a public rally in Araria Lok Sabha seat in support of BJP candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh, Nadda accused the opposition coalition of "protecting" corrupt people, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "striving hard" to end corruption in the country.

Araria will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

"A majority of the leaders of the INDIA bloc, including those of the Congress and RJD, are either in jail or out on bail. PM Modi wants to end corruption but the INDIA bloc leaders call for protecting the corrupt. RJD, whose leaders are on bail, means corruption. R stands for 'Rishwatkhori' , J for 'Jungleraj' and D means 'Daldal' ," he said.

"On one side, we have a PM who is working for the country and on the other, you have the INDIA bloc, a 'parivar bachao, dynasty bachao' alliance," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, RJD's Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, all are out on bail, Nadda claimed.

"Parties of the 'ghamandiya alliance' are all 'parivarvadi' ... Look at Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh-Dimple, Lalu-Rabri-Tejashwi-Tej Pratap-Misa Bharti, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek, KCR-KTR-Kavita, Karunanidhi-Stalin-Udayanidhi... Congress has Sonia-Rahul-Priyanka... all of them are dynasts," the BJP national president alleged.

"Corrupt leaders of INDIA bloc who are in jail include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other A leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain," he added.

Reiterating that the BJP-led NDA will win 400-plus Lok Sabha seats, including all 40 in Bihar, Nadda asserted that the eastern state has developed only under NDA rule, with a six-lane highway being built from Varanasi and Kolkata which will pass through the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only aim is welfare of every person from the Dalit, tribal and backward sections of the society. The NDA government has brought a large section of the country's poor above the poverty line in the last 10 years. But INDIA bloc leaders want to give reservation on religious lines. The Congress is giving tickets to those belonging to 'tukde-tukde' gang," Nadda added.

"India was the 11th largest economy when PM Modi came to power and now the country is the fifth largest economy, leaving behind United Kingdom and many other countries. We will be the third largest economy by 2027," he said.

Highlighting growth statistics of the country under NDA rule, Nadda, said, "Pharmaceutical and toy exports have surged... India has become the third-largest automobile market, surpassing Japan."

