RJD to elect new party chief at national council meet on October 11

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday decided to hold its national council cum open session meeting on October 11 in New Delhi to elect its new national president and also adopt a resolution condemning fascist forces trying to undermine the democratic, secular and socialist fabric of the country. The decision was taken at the national executive chaired by RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patna.

At the meeting attended by 250 members from different states and national executive members, people aware of the developments said the RJD chief talked about the need to expand the party’s footprint across the country and also slammed the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre by equating it to the British rule. Prasad also reiterated that BJP will suffer defeat in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh polls.

The RJD chief also took pot-shots at the Bihar government by alleging that law and order had badly deteriorated during the present NDA regime led by chief minister Nitish Kumar even as he showered praise on his younger son and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad for RJD’s good performance in the 2020 assembly polls. Prasad also laid stress on further strengthening the party’s organisation and emphasised that he had not compromised on his principles.

Besides, party leaders said, the RJD chief also praised the farmers’ agitation stating that it was the firm resolve of farmers that forced the central government to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Those who shared the dais with Prasad included his two sons, Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, eldest daughter and MP, Misa Bharti, state president Jagdanand Singh, national vice president Shivanand Tiwary and former union minister Kanti Singh. Several senior leaders attended the three-hour long meeting.

Later, addressing the media, party’s national principal general secretary, Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the national executive had finalised the schedule for intensive membership drive starting from February 12 and subsequent organizational polls at different level from block to state level in September and October ending with national council meeting cum open session on October 11 in New Delhi.

“The party will elect the new national president on October 11. After that, a new national executive will be formed,” he said.

According to people aware of party developments, there are chances the RJD chief would continue to hold the top post in the party as the former railway minister has already rubbished recent speculations about elevation of his younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi to the top post as ‘baseless’.

Besides, Siddiqui also highlighted the meeting had passed resolutions on the current political situation in the country by underlining how a sense of fear, hatred and discrimination was prevailing in the country.

