'Robbing the future of daughters of India': Who said what on Karnataka hijab row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students and said their future is being robbed by letting the issue of the headcover come in the way of their education. Tweeting on the occasion of Basanti Panchami, the Congress leader wrote, "By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate."

Saraswati Puja, also known as Basant Panchami, is one of the Hindu festivals that marks the arrival of spring. It is being celebrated in the country on Saturday.

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab (headscarf) by Muslim girls to educational institutes, leading to massive criticism from the opposition leaders. On Friday, Muslim students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs (headscarves), were again denied entry to the premises by authorities, the third day since the issue surfaced in the institution.

According to a report by PTI, the hijab-clad students, who came along with their parents, pushed into the compound gate of the college despite a strict order given by the authorities that wearing hijabs will not be allowed as per the status quo on dress code issued by the state government.

When the girls protested, the principal informed the students that they are not allowed to wear hijab inside the classrooms and asked them to remove the head dress and enter classes. The students also argued that the government order on status quo does not mention the Kundapur college, to this the principal told them the government circular applies throughout the state.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah has also slammed the state government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "Constitution has given the right to practice any religion which means one can wear any clothes according to their religion." "Prohibiting 'Hijab-wearing students from entering school is a violation of fundamental rights," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnandendra has asserted that religion should be kept away from education and students should neither come wearing hijab or saffron shawls to schools.

In view of the controversy, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week.

On Friday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh and top government officials, regarding the issue.

(With agency inputs)

