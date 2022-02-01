Role of women continuously expanding in ‘changing India’: PM Modi at NCW event

The role of women is continuously expanding in a changing India, and women’s commissions have to widen their scope further to help the country embark in a new and important direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said.

While addressing an event marking the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), the Prime Minister said, “Today, in changing India, the role of women is continuously expanding. Therefore, the expansion of the role of the NCW is also the need of the hour. All the women’s commissions of the country will also have to increase their scope and give a new direction to the women of their states.”

He added that the milestone of 30 years, whether in the life of an individual or of an organisation, is a very important one. “This is the time for new responsibilities and for moving forward with new energy,” he added.

Noting that the participation of women in the growth cycle of “new India’’ is increasing, Modi said that women’s commissions should also work to promote and recognise women entrepreneurs. He added that the “old thinking’’ , which restricted women and their skills to domestic work, needs to change.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign is linking the ability of women with the development of the country. This change is visible as about 70% beneficiaries of Mudra Yojna are women. The country has seen a threefold increase in the number of women self-help groups in the last 6-7 years. Similarly, in more than 60 thousand startups that have emerged after 2016, 45 percent have at least one woman director,” Modi said.

He pointed out that since 2015, about 185 women have been honoured with Padma Awards, and said that the government has become more sensitive towards women in the last seven years.

“Today India is among the countries with provision of maximum maternity leave. Marriage at an early age does not hinder the education and career of daughters so the age of marriage of daughters is being attempted to be raised to 21 years,” he said, alluding to a litigation that brings marriageable age for women at par with men.

