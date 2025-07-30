New Delhi, Rooftop solar plants will be installed in one crore households across the country by 2026-27 under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana , Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Rooftop solar plant to be installed in 1 crore households by 2026-27: Govt tells LS

Joshi also said that the central government has taken several initiatives and has been implementing various schemes and programmes for promotion and development of renewable energy in the country.

"The government launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in February, 2024 for installing rooftop solar for one crore households by 2026-27 across all states and UTs in the country," he said during the Question House.

The minister said the government has also been implementing Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan scheme across all states and UTs of the country.

Under the scheme, capacities are allocated based on demand received and progress shown by the states and UTs, he said.

Joshi said as per study on 'Powering Jobs Growth with Green Energy' carried out by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water in July, 2019, and co-benefits study report by TERI in October 2019, about 13 lakh employment opportunities are estimated to be created in renewable energy sector by June 2025.

About 31,829 number of local youth and technical workers, who were trained under Suryamitra, Vayumitra and Jal-urja mitra Skill Development Programmes of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, got employment, he said.

The minister said a on June 30, a total of 11,279.39 MW electricity capacity from different renewable energy sources such as solar , wind , bio power and hydro power , has been installed in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the scheme for 'Development of Solar Parks and Ultra-Mega Solar Power Projects”, the ministry has sanctioned eight solar parks of aggregate capacity 4248 MW in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

