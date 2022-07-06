Row over Tamil Nadu bifurcation escalates, state BJP claims ‘they have power’

The political drama in Tamil Nadu appears to have got murkier after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s floor leader Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday made a controversial pitch that he wishes for the bifurcation of the state. He made the remarks in response to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja’s statement earlier this week that the Union government should not push the southern state to “seek a separate country”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagendran further challenged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bifurcate Tamil Nadu as they are the deciding authority. He made the controversial remarks during a day-long fast organised by the saffron party across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, asking the ruling DMK to fulfil their promises made ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

“Raja says he wants a separate Tamil Nadu. When Raja has such desires, do you think Nainar Nagendran won’t have any? We have 234 constituencies. I would say split Tamil Nadu into two – south (TN) and north (TN) – and both will have 117 seats, each. We will have two chief ministers. They both will either be from the BJP or from our coalition,” Nagendran said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Don’t think we cannot do it (bifurcate the state). We are in a position to do such things. It (bifurcation) can happen if Modi ji wants.” Nagendran, who is an MLA from Tirunelveli district, said. He was earlier associated with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam before joining the BJP.

Also Read:Separate Tamil Nadu remark by DMK’s Raja sparks political row

Interestingly, neither did the BJP endorse Nagendran’s statement, nor distance itself from it. State BJP president K Annamalai, however, drew parallels between the DMK and the Shiv Sena faction in Maharashtra, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and said that an ‘Eknath Shine’ will emerge in Tamil Nadu as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DMK condemned Nagendran’s statements and claimed that the BJP is drunk on power.

“On what basis will they divide Tamil Nadu?” DMK MP TKS Elangovan asked. “They can’t split [TN] into a bigger state like Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats. If this is how he (Nagendran) speaks, to me it looks like he is proof enough to show that the BJP will not respect any legal framework. Just because they are in power at the Centre, they say things like they will divide Tamil Nadu. If they divide Tamil Nadu into three, then the DMK will have three chief ministers.”

It must be noted here that this is not the first time Nagendran has spoken of bifurcating Tamil Nadu. In July 2021, there were widespread speculations over the division of the state after the BJP released profiles of newly-inducted Union ministers and it referred to outgoing Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan, (now a minister of state at the Centre) as a person hailing from ‘Kongu Nadu, Tamil Nadu’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kongu refers to the western region (comprising seven districts) of Tamil Nadu where the BJP has a fairly decent support base. Back then, Nagendran claimed that it was the duty of the Union government to fulfil the expectations of the people. But Murugan and the BJP were quick to put the speculation to rest, calling it a ‘clerical error’.

The latest controversy erupted after Raja, while addressing a party meeting of representatives of urban local bodies on Sunday in Namakkal of western Tamil Nadu, said, “I am telling Amit Shah and the Prime Minister with utmost humility, I implore you in the presence of (our) leaders on the dais, our chief minister is journeying on the path of Anna (former chief minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai). Do not push us on the path of Periyar. Do not make us seek a separate country, give state autonomy, we will not rest till then.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON