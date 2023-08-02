‘Kept it secret’: Railway ministry says train firing accused Chetan Singh's anxiety issue ‘not on record’

Union railway ministry on Wednesday said reports of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh, who shot dead his senior along with three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, diagnosed with serious anxiety disorder and was suffering from ‘abnormal hallucinations’ was kept a secret by his family. No such medical ailment or condition was detected in Singh's recent periodical medical examination (PME), the ministry said in a statement. Jaipur-Mumbai SF Express firing accused Chetan Singh(ANI)

The ministry further said that Chetan Singh would have taken the treatment for the reported medical ailment at his personal level and no official records of such health condition are found to be available. The matter is under investigation, it added.

“The treatment for the present medical ailment would have been taken on his personal level by Chetan Singh, and is not in his official records. He and his family have kept it a secret. The matter is under investigation with GRP Borivali,” the ministry said.

As the Express train moved through suburban Mumbai, 33-year-old RPF constable Singh, armed with an automatic assault riffle and 20 rounds of ammunition, shot dead four people, including his in-charge, and three passengers in what appeared to be a hate crime. All the passengers killed were Muslims.

As per reports, Singh was allegedly taking psychotic drugs, prescribed for patients with critical mental disorder. He was allegedly taking consultations from a neurosurgeon after having anxiety attacks and ‘events of aggressiveness, abnormal hallucination and headache’.

HT had earlier reported, quoting a senior RPF official, that Singh used to get involved in ‘scuffles and arguments for various reasons’. His staff also said that he was short-tempered and ‘prone to get into an argument even regarding food served in the mess’.

After Singh's arrest, the Government Railway Police (GRP) sought his custody at a local court in Mumbai's Borivali citing his mental health condition is yet to be examined and that he was not cooperating with them in the probe and giving misleading answers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON