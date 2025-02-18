RPF flags ‘lapses’ behind New Delhi railway station stampede

Two announcements, three minutes apart, about a Prayagraj-bound Kumbh Special train, but mentioning different platforms may have sparked the deadly stampede that killed at least 18 at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, a report of the incident by the Railway Protection Force said. Crowds of Passengers seen at the New Delhi Railway Station a day after the stampede. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The two announcements, the first one saying the train would leave from Platform 12, and the second, Platform 16 came just before what the report terms “a stampede-like situation”.

HT has reviewed a copy of the report that refutes the Indian Railways version of events, which claims that there was no announcement regarding Platform 16.

The incident report prepared by inspector in-charge of RPF’s New Delhi post mentions that after the announcements for Kumbh Special, passengers from platform number 12, 13,14 and 15 tried to reach pedestrian bridge number 2 and 3 using the staircases while passengers of Magadh Express and Uttar Sampark Kranti Express that were stationed on platform numbers 14 and 15 and of Prayagraj Express, which was yet to arrive, were climbing down the staircase. Due to the jostling, some passengers fell and were trampled by others.

According to the incident report, the gathering of passengers at the station suddenly started increasing after the departure of the Shiv Ganga Express from platform number 12 (around 8.15 pm) due to which pedestrian bridges number 2 and 3 were choked.

“The RPF’s assistant security commissioner (ASC/NDLS) came to pedestrian bridge 2 and after assessing the crowd and asked the station director to stop the further sale of tickets and take precautions considering the heavy rush. The station director was also asked to start the special trains as soon as they were filled with passengers. Through announcements all on-duty and off duty staff were directed to reach platform and pedestrian bridges,” the inspector in-charge has said in the report.

The report added that even as RPF officials were trying to clear the two bridges, an announcement was made at around 8.45 pm regarding departure of Prayagraj-bound Kumbh Special from platform number 12.

“Soon after, another announcement was made that the special train will depart from platform number 16. It led to a stampede-like situation among passengers. Due to the presence of passengers of Magadh Express, Uttar Sampark Kranti Express and Prayajraj Express at platform number 14 and 15, the movement of passengers stopped,” the in-charge’s incident report says.

Initial enquiry into the stampede has revealed that the CCTV camera focusing the bridge and staircase where the stampede happened was defunct, due to which no footage of the mishap is available, said a senior police officer, aware of the matter who asked not to be named.

However, the CCTV installed on the rear side of the staircase, where escalators are installed, was functioning, the officer added.

The officer said that while the RPF has 270 personnel dedicated for crowd management at the New Delhi railway station, there were only 80 on duty because the others had been sent to Prayagraj for crowd control duty.