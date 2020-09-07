e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / RRB to conduct recruitment exams in December: All you need to know

RRB to conduct recruitment exams in December: All you need to know

The exams will begin from December 15. A detailed schedule is expected to be released very soon.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An empty railway carriage in New Delhi.
An empty railway carriage in New Delhi.(AP)
         

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced it will conduct RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) and Group D and various other exams in December. The notification for the said vacancies was issued in last December but the recruitment process got delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced to control its spread.

However, now that the country is in the fourth stage of ‘Unlock’, and with exams like JEE, NEET and NDA also being conducted, the RRB, too, has announced the date of its exams.

Here is all you need to know:

(1.) The RRB will conduct its exams from December 15. The first stage will be conducted in online mode and the various SOPs with regards to coronavirus are currently being framed.

(2.) A total of 2.42 applications were received for 1.40 lakh vacancies. The exams will be held for recruitment across three categories: NTPC, Level-1, and isolated & ministerial categories.

(3.) There are a total of 35,208 vacancies for NTPC (guard, office clerk, commercial clerk etc); 1,03,769 for Level-1 posts (track maintainers, pointsman etc) and 1,663 for isolated and ministerial categories (stenographers etc).

(4.) Stage 1 will only be for screening purpose, and will be used for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process.

(5.) A detailed schedule will be released very soon.

Candidates can check the official RRB website-rrbcdg.gov.in-for further information.

tags
top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In