RRB to conduct recruitment exams in December: All you need to know

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:10 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced it will conduct RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) and Group D and various other exams in December. The notification for the said vacancies was issued in last December but the recruitment process got delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced to control its spread.

However, now that the country is in the fourth stage of ‘Unlock’, and with exams like JEE, NEET and NDA also being conducted, the RRB, too, has announced the date of its exams.

Here is all you need to know:

(1.) The RRB will conduct its exams from December 15. The first stage will be conducted in online mode and the various SOPs with regards to coronavirus are currently being framed.

(2.) A total of 2.42 applications were received for 1.40 lakh vacancies. The exams will be held for recruitment across three categories: NTPC, Level-1, and isolated & ministerial categories.

(3.) There are a total of 35,208 vacancies for NTPC (guard, office clerk, commercial clerk etc); 1,03,769 for Level-1 posts (track maintainers, pointsman etc) and 1,663 for isolated and ministerial categories (stenographers etc).

(4.) Stage 1 will only be for screening purpose, and will be used for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process.

(5.) A detailed schedule will be released very soon.

Candidates can check the official RRB website-rrbcdg.gov.in-for further information.