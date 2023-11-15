close_game
News / India News /2 cr will be found, minus Rolex, furniture': Ex-friend's jibe at Mahua Moitra

2 cr will be found, minus Rolex, furniture’: Ex-friend's jibe at Mahua Moitra

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Nov 15, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Without naming Mahua Moitra, Jai Anant Dehadrai said the Lok Sabha MP is a pathological liar.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai whom Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra termed as her 'jilted ex' has now claimed that 2 crore would be found 'when amnesia wears off' but not the furniture and Rolex. 2 crore was the amount that Mahua Moitra, according to Jai Anant Dehadrai's complaint, took from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for access to Parliament site. The Lok Saba Ethics Committee has completed its probe into the matter and submitted the draft report recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Mahua Moitra, amid the setback, was given the post of Nadia district president by the party.

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended expulsion from the Lok Sabha for Mahua Moitra. (PTI)
Mahua Moitra termed the ethics committee's decision as a 'prefixed match by a kangaroo court' and asserted that she would return to the next Lok Sabha with a bigger mandate -- if she is expelled from the current one. On sharing Parliament site login credentials, Mahua Moitra said she had shared them with Darshan Hiranandani to get her questions typed by Hiranandani's staff.

Mahua Moitra on Tuesday shared a 2014 news article on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that Dubey and his wife were booked for allegedly demanding 2 crore. "Clearly the 2 crore imaginary cash figure on “complaint “ against me was cooked up with help of dubious characters who have a history of 2 crore transactions," Mahua Moitra wrote. Nishikant Dubey had forwarded Jai Anant Dehadrai's complaint to Lok Sabha chairman following which the probe was initiated. With both Nishikant Dubey and Jai Anant Dehadrai, Mahua Moitra had acrimonious relationship. Dubey was accused of faking his degree by Mahua Moitra while Jai Anant and the Trinamool MP were in a relationship and fought over the custody of their pet Henry after they parted ways.

In a fresh jibe at Mahua, Jai Anant called her a 'pathological liar' and said she should explain how the questions were sent to the 'mystery typist'. "Questions were 'made' in Dubai. Speeches abusing Narendra Modi were made in Canning Lane. When amnesia wears off, 2 Crores will also be found - minus the furniture and Rolex," Dehadrai wrote.

