Rs 26 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:58 IST

A man was robbed of Rs 26 lakhs at gunpoint in Bihars Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Mukesh, the manager of former RJD MLA Musafir Paswan, was on the way to Motihari when his bike was stopped by six men at Sahwajpur Raghopur Chowk in Ahiyapur police station area, they said.

The six men were also on bikes, police said.

They snatched from Mukesh the two bags that had the cash and fled the spot, Superintendent of Police (City) Niraj Kumar Singh said.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV and police have started an investigation, he added.

Mukesh was heading to Motihari for making payments to labourers.