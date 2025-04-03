Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

267 crore sanctioned for various road projects in Himachal : Vikramaditya Singh

PTI |
Apr 03, 2025 05:00 PM IST

₹267 crore sanctioned for various road projects in Himachal : Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said the Centre has sanctioned 267 crore for various projects, including national highways, in Himachal Pradesh.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>267 crore sanctioned for various road projects in Himachal : Vikramaditya Singh
267 crore sanctioned for various road projects in Himachal : Vikramaditya Singh

A total capital expenditure request of 1,400 crore was submitted to the Union government for the financial year 2025-26, out of which 267 crore has been released in the first phase, he said in a statement issued here.

Singh said that "he had personally raised the matter" with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on multiple occasions "to expedite approvals and fund allocations for these projects".

pressing gratitude to Gadkari for sanctioning the funds in the initial phase, the minister said the approved projects include the construction of three bridges each in the districts of Chamba and Una.

Additionally, 54.37 crore has been allocated for landslide mitigation on the Nigulsari-Nathpa road, while 40.85 crore has been sanctioned for landslide mitigation near Keru Bridge on the Katori Bangra-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road, he added.

Singh said an amount of 48 crore has been approved for land acquisition and the widening of road to two lanes near Bhatti Nala Bridge on the Katori Bangra-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road.

In addition, funds have been sanctioned for various maintenance and repair works, including the upkeep of the Kalka-Shimla-Wangtu road passing through Theog Bypass, strengthening of the Dhalli-Theog-Narkanda-Rampur road, repairs at vulnerable locations on the Saij-Luhri-Aut road and metalling, tarring and culvert construction on different roads, the statement said.

The minister said the alignment work for Jalori Jot Tunnel in Kullu district has been completed and a detailed project report worth 1,452 crore is currently being prepared.

The tunnel will have a total length of 4.156 km and the detailed project report is expected to be finalised in this financial year, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 267 crore sanctioned for various road projects in Himachal : Vikramaditya Singh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On