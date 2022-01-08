Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSS calls for reflection of spiritual diversity in national education policy

The meeting also discussed about the programmes to be taken up during the 75th year of Indian Independence. It called for recognising the contributions of thousands of unsung heroes including those from the SC and STs.
RSS joint secretary Manmohan Vaidya told reporters that the meeting discussed on Bharat-centric eduction and observed that the National Education Policy should reflect the true history and spiritual diversity of India. (HT File)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:45 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

The three-day Akhil Bharartiya Samanvay Baithak (All-India co-ordination meeting) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliated organisations, concluded here on Friday with a call for reflecting spiritual diversity in the National Education Policy.

Briefing the deliberations of the three-day meeting, RSS joint secretary Manmohan Vaidya told reporters that the meeting discussed on Bharat-centric eduction and observed that the National Education Policy should reflect the true history and spiritual diversity of India.

“Having a common education policy across the nation is not, in any manner, an infringement into the diversity of the various states. Diversity should not be seen as differences between the states. India’s has been focussing on spiritual oneness. The National Education Policy has expressed our spiritual diversity from across the country,” Vaidya said.

He said the policy should also strive for eradication of caste discrimination in the society and promote harmony. “The RSS has been striving for achieving social equality. The affiliated organisations would deeply study this aspect in their respective fields and give suggestions to the government. Intellectuals across the country are bringing awareness for decolonization in all fields,” he said.

The representatives deliberated on malnutrition eradication especially among children and initiatives for employment generation.

“The organisations inspired by the RSS and working among intellectuals have documented 250 such valorous lives. Samskara Bharati has made 75 skits and dramas,” Vaidya said.

The meeting discussed the steps for tackling the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic. “As many as 10 lakh people in 6,000 development blocks have been trained to serve the people during the pandemic. Sangh shakhas which were closed during first pandemic have restarted now. Compared to October 2019, Sangh has restarted its work in 93% places in the country,” he said.

