New Delhi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday underscored the significance of participation of women in work and decision-making processes, saying half of the population cannot be left out if society has to be transformed. RSS chief bats for greater role for women in decision-making processes, transformation of society

Addressing a book launch event here, Bhagwat asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh itself follows the idea and takes decisions on various issues in coordination and consultation with the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, which was set up in 1936 for women to function as an organisation parallel to the RSS for men.

"Samaj ko sudharna hai toh, 50 per cent ko alag nahin rakh sakte ," the RSS chief said.

He said the Rashtra Sevika Samiti has 43 pracharika and its work is expanding very well. "We interact with each other," he said.

Besides, Bhagwat said, women representatives from Samiti and various other organisations are invited to participate in the annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the RSS' core body which takes decisions.

"They participate in all the deliberations held at the meeting… We take decisions together," he said, adding that when it comes to any issues related to women, the decision is left on women representatives and the meeting accepts the decisions they take.

"Women and men work together in what we do in the interest of society," he added.

Bhagwat was responding to a common question that keeps coming from the media and other sections on why the RSS does not allow women to join the organisation and work for it.

He said that women have already started working in the "implementation groups" of various departments of the RSS.

"This will gradually increase," he hoped.

The RSS chief said that when the Rashtra Sevika Samiti was founded, it was decided that there will not be any "encroachment upon each other's fields" and that both will always help each other.

"And this is happening," he said.

The RSS chief said dedicated swayamsevaks of the RSS and their family members who also contribute to the cause are part of the Sangh Parivar.

"When various organisations are combined together and called Sangh Parivar, it's a misnomer," he added.

Bhagwat was speaking at an event after launching a book, 'Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit", a biographical note dedicated to the life and contributions of late Ramesh Prakash, former prant parachark of the RSS Delhi unit.

Bhagwat said that Sangh grew up and expanded its footprints due to the selfless and tireless service of the swayamsevaks despite all kinds of adverse circumstances. He said that after 1942, the British government carried out a detailed survey of the Sangh and its activities through their intelligence agency which noted in its report that the organisation is not creating any trouble and looks clean as of now. But in future, if anything starts against the British rule, then they will prove to be a big problem, he added.

