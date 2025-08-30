Kushinagar , The son of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office-bearer has been killed by four men following a dispute over grazing of cattle in a village here, police said on Saturday. RSS office-bearer's son killed in fight over cattle-grazing in UP's Kushinagar; 3 in custody

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told reporters that a person died in a fight in Semra Hardo village under Kuberstan police station limits.

Three of the accused have been taken into custody, the SP said, adding that he has inspected the spot and given necessary instructions to the officers concerned.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday evening.

Utkarsh Singh , the younger son of Indrajit Singh, an RSS office-bearer in the district, was informed by someone that cattle were grazing in his field.

He immediately reached the field and upon seeing the cattle grazing, he raised objections on this with the family of Kanhai Yadav living in a hut nearby. An argument followed, escalating into a full-fledged fight.

Indrajit Singh informed police that Kanhai's four sons attacked Utkarsh. When Utkarsh ran to save his life, the four men chased him with axes and sticks. They hit him on his head, face and other body parts, gouged out his eyes and cut off his ears, Indrajit said.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and took Utkarsh in critical condition to Padrauna Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Singh said police have taken three accused into custody, while the fourth person managed to flee.

The crime scene was inspected and statements of the family members were taken, he said.

Indrajit Singh has filed a complaint against Sachchidanand Yadav, Srinivas Yadav, Devendra Yadav and Gyan Yadav, based on which an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched, the CO added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.