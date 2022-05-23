RSS leader Ram Madhav calls for checks to ensure tech doesn’t control humans

NEW DELHI: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has said India has the potential to identify the “red lines” required to keep checks on technology so that it does not control humans.

“Technology is our creation. It needs to be contained, just as we have physical highways, we need to have proper structures to ensure technology does not shape us,” he said in his address at a session themed Meta 2.0 at the seventh India Ideas Conclave organised by the RSS- Bharatiya Janata Party inspired think tank India Foundation on Sunday.

“We are entering an era, where machines that we trained are going to be more intelligent than the humans and the bottom line is we will not be in a position to control them.”

He said the theme is an attempt to change the discourse from religion or who would go to heaven or hell to focus on the steps India will need to take to ensure it does not miss out on another era of technology.

Madhav, who is a member of India Foundation’s governing council, said intervention by philosophers to shape transformations has been historically done and it should be done in the current context as well. “…In the Meta era everything is decided by technologists, governments, corporations and it here that philosophers will have to step in and decide about red lines.”

Madhav said “no religion is against technology” but India will need “original thinking” to overcome challenges posed by the new kind of disruptive transformation that is going to happen in the next few years. “…we are moving towards AGI [artificial general intelligence], where the machine will have its own mind,” he said.

“Through its history, the human race has evolved, technology kept on moving to the next level, but there is always an international philosopher intervening in these tectonic transformations happening.”

RSS joint general secretary CR Mukunda said a sense of balance or dharma that India has followed since the ancient times added to technology can play a role in the coming decades. “In this Meta era, as a society, we have a responsibility to bring the intelligent people into the system where they can become a force and their creativity can be used.” He added when the world is going through turmoil, the Indian culture of balance or dharma could be a message to society.

“Technology can play havoc and arms can destruct humanity, this balance, and dynamic equilibrium has kept our ancient society steady. The middle path shown by Lord Buddha added to this technological power will play a big role in the coming decades.”

