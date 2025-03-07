RSS meet likely to discuss illegal immigration, NRC

Illegal immigration, changing demography in several states particularly in border areas, the need for a national register of citizens (NRC) and atrocities against minorities in the neighbourhood are among the key issues that will be taken up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) upcoming annual meeting in Bengaluru that starts from March 21, said people aware of the details on Thursday. At the three-day meeting of the Sangh’s highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will be attended by the RSS brass led by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, the organisation will take stock of the year-long activities but also identify areas which the Sangh and its offshoots will focus on. (ANI)

At the three-day meeting of the Sangh’s highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will be attended by the RSS brass led by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, the organisation will take stock of the year-long activities but also identify areas which the Sangh and its offshoots will focus on.

The Sangh, which is the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will also draw the road map for its centenary celebrations, which will begin in October, to coincide with its foundation day on the festival of Vijaydashami.

A senior functionary speaking on condition of anonymity said the agenda of the meeting is expected to include detailed discussions and passing of resolutions on the “challenges that the Hindu Samaj (society) faces” such as illegal immigration from neighbouring countries, changes in demography, population imbalance, and the need for NRC.

“RSS Sarsangachalak (Bhagwat) has on several occasions flagged the need for a review of the population policy...the changes in demography he said is not a superficial concern but is a reality in several states such as Assam and West Bengal... There are illegal Rohingya refugees even in Delhi. The demand and the need for implementing a National Register for Citizens (NRC) has been there...so these issues, which are challenges that Hindu Samaj faces will be taken up,” the functionary said.

The RSS, which backed the Union government for fast tracking citizenship for minorities from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has been pushing the government for bringing NRC to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

In several speeches since 2014, Bhagwat has said that the population imbalance was “caused by illegal migration of a particular community from across the national borders” in states such as West Bengal and Assam.

“…Near surrender before these fanatic elements and appeasement policy adopted by the ruling parties in these states, have put the life of local Hindu communities, the law-and-order situation as well as the national security under serious threat in the region,” he said in a speech in 2014.

On the issue of population imbalance, he said society will perish if its population growth rate falls below 2.1. Speaking at a function in Nagpur in December, he said, “Decreasing population is a matter of concern because the loksankhya shastra [demography] says that if we go below 2.1, then that society perishes, no one will destroy it, it will perish by itself.”

On Wednesday, Sunil Ambekar, the chief spokesperson or the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said that the agenda of the meeting will also include an “analysis of Hindu awakening, a review of the country’s current scenario, and discussions on follow-up activities”.

According to a second functionary, the meeting is expected to take up the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. “Since the change of regime, there have been concern about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The government of India is already working on addressing the concerns through bilateral negotiations, but the situation has caused a lot of concern in the Hindu Samaj,” the second functionary said.

The Sangh, through its offshoots, has begun creating awareness about the problems being faced by people, particularly minorities in Pakistan and in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

With instances of violence reported from Bangladesh, the Sangh will step up pressure on the government to seek their safety and security of temples and places of worship.

In August last year, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale issued a statement expressing concern over reports of arson and violence against Hindus and said targeted killings, looting, arson, and heinous crimes are intolerable. The RSS also urged the Bangladesh government to secure the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a monk who was imprisoned.

The three- day meeting will be attended by senior functionaries including the joint general secretaries, executive members, and representatives of the offshoots including the BJP.