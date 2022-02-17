RT-PCR no longer mandatory for travellers from Goa and Kerala: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced the lifting of an order mandating Covid RT-PCR negative test report for passengers entering the state from Kerala and Goa in wake of declining cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the new norm will be effective for travellers coming to the state through “all modes of transportation”.

A similar waiver was announced for travellers arriving in Karnataka from Maharashtra. However, all passengers need to carry and display their Covid-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival in the southern state.

“Passengers coming to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa, through all modes of transportation, no longer need a negative RTPCR report. This waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week. Vaccine certificate is however mandatory,” the minister tweeted.

An official notification issued by TK Anil Kumar, principal secretary of the state department of health and family welfare, informed that vaccination certificates of passengers from Kerala and Goa must show that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. “This shall be strictly enforced,” the notification read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The measures were introduced by the Basavaraj Bommai government at the onset of the third wave of Covid-19, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus, in December last year.

Karnataka on Thursday reported as many as 1,579 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 1,894 reported the day before. The overall tally of active cases in Karnataka currently stands at 19,761, according to the state health bulletin data. A total of 23 new fatalities and 5,079 fresh recoveries were recorded on Thursday.