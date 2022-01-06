RT-PCR report must to enter state from Goa to enter Karnataka

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Karnataka, the government on Wednesday made it mandatory for all passengers arriving from Goa to have a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours to enter the state. This rule is also applicable for passengers boarding connecting flights from Goa.

“The concerned airlines will issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours (3 days). Similarly, railway authorities will be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains from Goa to Karnataka carry negative RT-PCR certificates,” read the government statement.

“For all the passengers travelling by bus originating from Goa, the concerned bus conductors will be directed to ensure that all the passengers possess negative RT-PCR report,” read the statement.

Deputy commissioners of the districts bordering Goa like Belgavi and Uttar Kannada, will establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (passengers, drivers, helpers/ cleaners) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

“It is mandatory for the students and public who are regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka to have a negative RT-PCR test report,” the order said.

In light of the fresh regulations, Namma Metro operations will also be scaled down on Saturdays and Sundays, with services limited to 8 am to 9 pm instead of regular timings of 5 am to 11 pm. On Fridays, the last train will leave terminal stations at 10pm.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said there will be no changes in metro operations from Mondays to Thursdays when trains will continue to run from 5am and the last trains will leave terminal stations at 11pm. However, the frequency of the trains will be reduced. The release didn’t provide details on who will be to board the trains.

Keeping in mind the weekend curfew announced by the Karnataka government, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced that its bus services will be suspended on Saturdays (January 8 and January 15) and Sundays (January 9 and January 16) for the next two weeks.

The labour department too issued a guideline asking its officials to ensure that the employees working in the industries, factories and IT firms among others are vaccinated with both Covid doses and strictly adhere to the Covid protocols at workplace.

“The local labour officer along with health department official will verify the vaccine status of the employees working in said establishments in their respective jurisdictions and also compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour in the workplace. Any employees/management violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section l88 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order added.