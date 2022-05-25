Rumblings in JD(U) over RS nominations

On the day the nomination period started for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, rumblings have begun in the ruling Janata Dal (United) over the nominations, with union steel minister RCP Singh removing JD (U)’s mention from his Twitter profile and leaving for Delhi.

Singh’s Rajya Sabha term ends on July 5. He had come to Patna to meet Bihar chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar.

The party has so far not decided about its upper house nominations and has authorised Kumar to decide on them. Kumar had told reporters on Sunday that the decisions on Rajya Sabha nominations will be made at the “right time”. The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31.

On not been able to meet Kumar and removing JD (U) from his Twitter profile, Singh told reporters in New Delhi that he has good relations with everyone. “I have good relations with everyone including you (journalists),” he said.

He did not comment on Kumar not meeting him even after being asked repeatedly. The union minister left state capital on Tuesday afternoon, and refused to speak to media at Patna airport.

Singh’s Twitter profile page has his picture and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the banner and no mention of he being JD (U) Rajya Sabha member. His profile informs about he being union steel minister, Rajya Sabha member, former IAS officer and JNU alumni.

Earlier, Singh’s Twitter profile mentioned he was former JD (U) national president, a party leader said.

“This is unusual. This was discussed in our party office as well,” said a BJP MLA, wishing not to be named.

Singh is facing opposition from seniors who want a younger leader to be given nomination as he is in the upper house since 2010, according to party leaders familiar with the developments.

Singh has been facing the heat of party leaders ever since he joined the union cabinet in July 2021. Singh, who was party national president at that time, was authorized to talk with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders about the cabinet berths for JD (U).

“It was widely expected that the party would be getting two berths. However, the party has to compromise with one berth, leading to dissension in the party,” another party leader said, seeking anonymity.

Bihar minister and JD (U) leader, Leshi Singh, denied any rift within the party. “Everything is fine between chief m in ister Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh,” she said.

