Jaishankar writes to all MPs, shares crucial info on India's Operation Ganga

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday wrote a letter to all the members of parliament over India's efforts to bring back its citizens from war-hit Ukraine. In a letter addressed to all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, Jaishankar wrote, “You are naturally getting many anxious enquiries from the families of students and other Indian nationals who are still in Ukraine. Ministry of External Affairs has set up a helpline for the public whose coordinates are: 1800118797 (toll free)/+91 11-23012113/23014104/23017905."

The minister also shared details of helplines set up at the Indian embassies in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.Jaishankar's letter comes in wake of the Centre's evacuation efforts to bring back stranded Indians on a war-footing under Operation Ganga. The external affairs minister through his diplomatic heavy-lifting managed to open alternate routes to evacuate Indian nationals after Ukraine shut its airspace following the Russian invasion. A short while ago, Jaishankar attended a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ukraine conflict and the evacuation process to ensure safe homecoming of thousands of Indians who are stuck in the war-torn country.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 1,400 Indian nationals have been evacuated from the war-hit eastern European nations. To expedite the evacuation process, four union ministers are flying to Ukraine tonight. They will be supervising the trans-border movements from border countries like Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Poland.

India is also sending humanitarian aid and medicines to Ukraine on the Zelensky government's request. Russia-Ukraine war: LIVE coverage

