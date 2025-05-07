Bhubaneswar, Russia on Wednesday paid tribute to freedom fighter and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik by unveiling a memorial plaque in his honour at its embassy in New Delhi. Russian Embassy unveils special plaque honouring Biju Patnaik

The event was part of celebrations marking the 80th Anniversary of the Great Victory in World War II.

Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik, the younger son of Biju Patnaik, attended the ceremony at the Russian Embassy in the national capital.

"Honoured to attend the memorial plaque inauguration ceremony at Russian Embassy in New Delhi to commemorate the contribution of legendary #BijuPatnaik in Stalingrad Operation during WWII. The Battle of Stalingrad led to success for Russia in the war against Nazi Germany which saved the world from untold horror. People of #Odisha will be immensely pleased with this award for #BijuPatnaik whom they treat with huge respect. Thank @RusEmbIndia for the honour. #RussiaHonoursBijuPatnaik," Patnaik said in a post on X

Russian Ambassador Danis Alipov had specially invited Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition of Odisha Assembly, to attend the programme.

The main function will be held on May 9.

Alipov, in a letter to Patnaik, had said, "Among the heroes who we pay tribute to is your late father, Honourable Shri Biju Patnaik ji, a towering personality and a valiant pilot of the Indian National Airways, who had participated in the Stalingrad Operation, supplying weapons to the besieged Red Army."

The Battle of Stalingrad, which took place from July 1942 to February 1943, marked the successful Soviet defence of the city during World War II.

Russia has plans to honour those "who stood together against Nazism in anti-Hitler coalition, and commemorate the heroic deeds of the people of the former Soviet Union and its allies, who bore the brunt of the most brutal conflict in human history."

Biju Patnaik was the chief minister of Odisha for two terms — from 1961 to 1963 and again from 1990 to 1995. He died on April 17, 1997.

