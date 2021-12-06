Russian man tests Covid positive in Kerala amid Omicron scare

A Russian traveller, who reached Kochi on Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19, and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, senior health officials said on Sunday.

The man was tested upon arrival at the airport on Saturday night. With the latest incident, a total of five samples have now been sent to the NIV to rule out the possibility of the new variant Omicron, a senior health ministry official said. Earlier, a doctor, his mother and maid arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) tested positive for Covid. The other one to test positive is a man from Thiruvananthapuram, information of whom, the government has withheld, the official said.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in another letter to the state on Saturday, asked Kerala to take strict measures to contain a high caseload and death rate. He also pointed out that 13 out of 14 districts in the state still report a high quantum of cases.

In the letter addressed to state health secretary Rajan Khobragade, Bhushan said in four districts (Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur) average test positivity rate was more than 10 per cent and reiterated the need for better compliance with the test, track and treat measures to bring down the infection rate.

On Sunday, the state reported 4,450 cases and 23 deaths. But 138 backlog deaths were added to the bulging list as the death toll rose to 41,600, according to the state health ministry. In fatality rate, Kerala is second after Maharashtra now. The state has inoculated 96.5 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose of the Covid vaccine and the second dose for 67.6 per cent, it said.

The low death rate has been one of the key areas of improvement by the Kerala government, but the mounting addition of backlog dented its tall claims, statistics show. In the last two months, at least 5000 backlog deaths took place between March 2020 and June 2021, which were added to the fatality list later. Many public health experts and opposition parties alleged that the government was not transparent with its data and it was after records, but the latter said technical issues led to the omission.