Russian traveller tests positive for Covid-19 in Kerala, samples sent to NIV

Amid the threat of the new virus variant, Omicron, a Russian traveller who reached the port city Kochi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The union government also sent another letter to the state asking it to ramp up its containment strategies.

With this, samples of five persons were sent to the NIV to rule out the possibility of the new variant, a senior health ministry official said. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent another letter to the state on Saturday asking it to take strict measures to contain high caseload and death rate. In the letter, he pointed out that 13 out of 14 districts in the state still report a high quantum of cases.

In the letter addressed to state health secretary Rajan Khobragade, Bhushan said in four districts (Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur) the average test positivity rate was more than 10 per cent. He reiterated the need for better compliance with the test, track and treat measures to bring down the infection rate.

On Sunday, the state reported 4450 cases and 23 deaths but 138 backlog deaths were added to the bulging list as the death toll rose to 41,600, according to the state health ministry. In fatality rate, Kerala is second after Maharashtra now. The state has administered the first dose of vaccine to 96.5 per cent of the eligible population and the second dose to 67.6 per cent, it said.

The low death rate has been one of the USPs of Kerala during the pandemic and its leaders often boasted of it but mounting addition of backlog dented its tall claims, statistics show. In the last two months, at least 5000 backlog cases - deaths that took place between March 2020 and June 2021 - were added to the fatality list. Many public health experts and opposition parties alleged that the government was not transparent with its data but the latter said technical issues led to the omission.