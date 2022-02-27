Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Russia-Ukraine conflict: Romania says it will send fuel, ammunition to Ukraine
india news

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Romania says it will send fuel, ammunition to Ukraine

Provisions including fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, helmets, military equipment, food and water will be sent, the Romanian government stated.
Smoke rises after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Reuters |

Romania will send provisions and equipment worth 3 million euros ($3.38 million) to Ukraine and has offered to care for the wounded in military and civilian hospitals, government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru said on Sunday.

Provisions to be sent include fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, helmets, military equipment, food and water, he added.

In cooperation with Ukrainian border authorities, Romanian ambulances will pick up children, pregnant women and the elderly waiting in long queues to cross the border into Romania at the northeastern Siret crossing, speeding up the process, he said.

Local authorities in border counties have already sent buses carrying food, blankets and winter clothes to Solotvyno and Chernivtsi just across the Ukrainian border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
romania russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP