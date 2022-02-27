Home / India News / Russia-Ukraine conflict: Romania says it will send fuel, ammunition to Ukraine
india news

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Romania says it will send fuel, ammunition to Ukraine

Provisions including fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, helmets, military equipment, food and water will be sent, the Romanian government stated.
Smoke rises after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Smoke rises after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Romania will send provisions and equipment worth 3 million euros ($3.38 million) to Ukraine and has offered to care for the wounded in military and civilian hospitals, government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru said on Sunday.

Provisions to be sent include fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, helmets, military equipment, food and water, he added.

In cooperation with Ukrainian border authorities, Romanian ambulances will pick up children, pregnant women and the elderly waiting in long queues to cross the border into Romania at the northeastern Siret crossing, speeding up the process, he said.

Local authorities in border counties have already sent buses carrying food, blankets and winter clothes to Solotvyno and Chernivtsi just across the Ukrainian border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
romania russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out