Home / India News / S Jaishankar’s mother passes away, minister shares message on Twitter

S Jaishankar’s mother passes away, minister shares message on Twitter

Jaishankar shared a picture of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam along with the announcement on Twitter.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar
Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar(Twitter)
         

Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday via a tweet informed the demise of his mother.

He tweeted the announcement while sharing a picture of his mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam and said, “Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness.”

