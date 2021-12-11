Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saaf dikhta hai: Akhilesh hits back at PM Modi over Yogi govt's inauguration of projects

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote in Hindi, “There are basically two types of people in the world -- some who really work and some who take credit for others’ work.
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said a majority of the projects that the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh inaugurated were launched during his time in power.

The former chief minister said the Gorakhpur AIIMS could never have been built had the SP government not allotted land for the same. “People in Uttar Pradesh no more want the 'Yogi' government, they want a 'Yogya' government,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Uttar Pradesh is set to witness the next Assembly election early next year.

He also shared a tweet soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saryu Nahar Canal Project and said that while the BJP government believes in completing projects, others prioritise cutting ribbons. In an apparent reference to the ‘saaf dikhta hai’ (clear difference) remark of Modi, Yadav wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “There are basically two types of people in the world -- some who really work and some who take credit for others’ work. And, there is a clear difference between the (previous) SP’s working government and the current ribbon-cutting government. Hence, the BJP is going to be completely removed in the 2022 election.”

Yadav said that while Samajwadi Party gave laptops to the youth, the BJP baton charged them. “The SP gave Lohia Awaas to the poor and the BJP drove over farmers and killed them in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Samajwadi Party believes in development, whereas they believe in changing names,” he added.

He further said the BJP spends more on advertisements than on projects. “The BJP showed dreams that farmers' income will be doubled by 2022, where are the farmers with increased incomes? Huge hoardings are put up that youngsters are getting jobs, where have they givenjobs in UP?” he said.

Earlier in the day, ahead of Modi inaugurating Saryu Nahar National Project, Yada said three-fourth of its work was completed by his government.

"The BJP government in UP took five years to complete the remaining work of Saryu Nahar National Project which was three-fourth completed during the SP government," he wrote on Twitter.

He said 2022 will usher in a new era of the SP and the state will sway with "canals of development".

(With inputs from agencies)

