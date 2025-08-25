Sultanpur Lodhi, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to the central government to provide a financial package to ensure relief during annual floods which were wreaking havoc in various parts of Punjab by destroying standing crops and damaging vital infrastructure. SAD chief seeks financial package from Centre to ensure relief during flooding in Punjab

The SAD president visited a number of villages including the Aali Kalan, Baupur barrage in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district and interacted with farmers whose standing crops have been destroyed by flood waters.

Speaking to farmers at the barrage, Badal said it was most unfortunate that neither the Centre nor the neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan came to the help of Punjab during its time of need.

"Both the neighbouring states benefit from water supplied to them during their time of need but when we are inundated by flood waters they do not extend any help to us", said Badal.

He demanded the Centre should provide a financial package to the state to counter flooding and that Haryana and Rajasthan should also set aside funds for the same.

During his visit to various villages, Badal said it was shocking that farmers were contributing ₹1,000 per acre to arrange for diesel to drain out water from their fields in the "absence" of any help from the state government.

Badal announced to provide 10,000 liters of diesel immediately to help farmers drain out flood waters. He also assured farmers to provide 1,000 meters of plastic pipes besides any other necessity as and when required.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh have been receiving heavy rains in the past few weeks, leading to heavy flow of water in the Beas and Sutlej rivers.

The worst-affected areas are Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district and some villages in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts.

