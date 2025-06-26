Chandigarh, A court in Punjab's Mohali on Thursday sent Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for allegedly laundering more than ₹540 crore of "drug money", to a seven-day vigilance remand. SAD leader Bikram Majithia sent to 7-day vigilance remand in 'drug money' laundering case

Before producing Majithia before the court amid tight security arrangements, police detained several Akali supporters who were protesting against the arrest of the former minister near the court complex.

Ferry Sofat, the counsel representing the Bureau, told reporters the court has sent Majithia to seven-day vigilance remand, and he will now be produced before the court on July 2.

The Bureau had demanded a 12-day remand of the accused.

Sofat said it was brought to the notice of the court that Majithia allegedly "threatened" the vigilance team when it raided his residence.

The Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested Majithia, alleging that the former minister facilitated laundering over ₹540 crore of drug money.

Majithia's arrest came after a vigilance team raided his residence in Amritsar on Wednesday.

The bureau claimed preliminary investigations revealed that more than ₹540 crore of drug money was laundered through several channels allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

Majithia has been booked in a disproportionate assets case.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler on Thursday termed the FIR against Majithia "bogus", and said the former minister was being targeted for raising people's issues and being vocal against the A government.

Majithia, the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, is already facing a probe in a 2021 drugs case.

The fresh FIR of disproportionate assets stems from the ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team into the 2021 drug case.

A vigilance spokesperson said a probe by the SIT and the bureau revealed "massive laundering of drug money facilitated by Majithia”.

It included huge unaccounted cash worth ₹161 crore deposited in bank accounts of companies controlled by Majithia, channelisation of ₹141 crore through suspected foreign entities, excess deposition of ₹236 crore without disclosure or explanation in company financial statements, and acquisition of movable and immovable assets by Majithia without any legitimate sources of income.

The Bureau registered the case based on a report of the SIT wherein substantial evidence has been uncovered indicating "massive laundering of drug money by Majithia”.

