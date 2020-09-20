This kind of attack on the Chair...: Smriti Irani on Opposition’s ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:41 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday strongly condemned the ruckus created by Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha as the Upper House of the Parliament cleared the farm bills.

Calling the whole incident saddening, Irani slammed the lawmakers for breaking the microphone of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha.

“The kind of attack on the Chair of Deputy Chairman, is saddening incident. Is it befitting to the politics of this nation? Is it right to go and break the mic at a chair on which not only deputy chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?,” the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

A major ruckus was created in Rajya Sabha by Opposition parties over farm bills on Sunday. Many lawmakers firmly protested against the bills in the House.

Some MPs broke the microphones on the chairman’s desk. The camera showed some MPs tearing papers and protesting near the chair in Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

The Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh.