This kind of attack on the Chair...: Smriti Irani on Opposition’s ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Calling the whole incident saddening, Irani slammed the lawmakers for breaking the microphone of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani(ANI photo)
         

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday strongly condemned the ruckus created by Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha as the Upper House of the Parliament cleared the farm bills.

“The kind of attack on the Chair of Deputy Chairman, is saddening incident. Is it befitting to the politics of this nation? Is it right to go and break the mic at a chair on which not only deputy chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?,” the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

A major ruckus was created in Rajya Sabha by Opposition parties over farm bills on Sunday. Many lawmakers firmly protested against the bills in the House.

Some MPs broke the microphones on the chairman’s desk. The camera showed some MPs tearing papers and protesting near the chair in Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

The Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh.

