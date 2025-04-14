Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on Monday, said rights can only be protected when people fulfil their duties. Safeguarding rights possible only through fulfilment of duties: Adityanath on Ambedkar Jayanti

He was addressing students and dignitaries at the foundation day event of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

Emphasising the significance of Ambedkar's life and legacy, Yogi said, "Babasaheb's life stands as a symbol of struggle, education and equality. His statement From beginning to end, my identity should be that of an Indian guided the making of the Indian Constitution and continues to inspire generations."

The chief minister underlined that Ambedkar's contributions were not just legal or political but deeply rooted in the fight for social justice.

"His vision of equal voting rights in 1952 turned India into a true democracy. It wasn't just a personal victory but a historic effort to liberate an entire society," he said.

The CM called on the youth to take a pledge to build a self-reliant India, inspired by Babasaheb's ideals.

"The journey of the Constitution reminds us of the balance between rights and duties. Our rights will remain secure only when we fulfil our duties," he noted, highlighting that the Constitution's focus on education and holistic development aligns with Indian traditions.

He praised Ambedkar's intellectual brilliance, detailing his academic journey from humble beginnings to earning multiple degrees abroad, thanks to a scholarship from Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad.

"It was education that empowered Babasaheb. We must value and strengthen this path," he said.

Referring to India's historical setbacks, Adityanath remarked, "We prioritised foreign influence over our own traditions and paid a heavy price across generations. The education movements led by Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule were ignored while we followed Macaulay's path, neglecting our saints and sages."

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's transformation, Adityanath said the state has emerged as a "dream destination" for investment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises .

"The One District One Product scheme has given local products like Pilibhit flutes, Varanasi silk and Firozabad glass global recognition. Today, our indigenous products have broken China's monopoly," he said.

He said the state provided local employment to 40 lakh migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic through skill mapping and support for the MSMEs. Under the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, interest-free, collateral-free loans are being provided to 100,000 youth annually. "Youth have a vision; the government will provide capital," he said.

Referring to India's progress since 2014, Adityanath said, "India was once mired in identity crises and distrust. Today, we are the fifth-largest economy in the world."

He lauded initiatives like free ration for 80 crore people, Ayushman Bharat cards for 50 crore people, 45 crore Jan Dhan accounts and massive expansion in sanitation and energy access.

He also mentioned the Maha Mumbh 2025 and its transformation into a symbol of global cultural unity. "Earlier associated with filth and disorder, Kumbh has now become a model of spiritual, cultural and humanitarian excellence," he said.

He recalled his efforts to clean up the state's health system. "Diseases like encephalitis which killed over 50,000 children in Gorakhpur over 40 years have been eradicated through mission-mode health programmes."

Praising Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for securing an A grade from NAAC and 33rd rank in NIRF, the CM urged it to aim for a spot in the top 10. "If Oxford had six books in the 14th century and reached its current stature, why can't we? We have everything talent, tradition and vision."

Drawing attention to Ambedkar's "Panch Teerths" places associated with his life and legacy including his birthplace , Diksha Bhoomi , Chaitya Bhoomi and his memorial in London, Yogi said these have now been developed as heritage and residential sites to inspire future generations.

The chief minister encouraged students to prepare for global leadership roles. "The rise of a person of Indian origin as the prime minister of the UK shows the strength of Indian values. We must move forward with the resolve of a self-reliant and developed India, rooted in Babasaheb's ideals."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.