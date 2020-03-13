Sailor held for rape, kidnapping of girl in Goa

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 02:34 IST

A 23-year-old sailor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in south Goa’s Ambaulim village.

According to the police, the accused knew the survivor and was a family acquaintance. He allegedly kidnapped the girl when she was returning from school at around 1:30pm on Wednesday and took her to a secluded place where he raped her and left her in an unconscious state, said an official. The survivor’s parents approached the police at 6 pm on Wednesday, when their daughter did not return home after school.

Superintendent of Police A K Gawas said: “When the girl rejected his advances, Fernandes slapped her, banged her head on the ground and sexually assaulted her. As the victim became unconscious, he abandoned her in the thickets of Ambaulim village and fled.”

The survivor was noticed by a few villagers who rushed her to a hospital. She is currently under observation, Gawas added.

The accused, an off-duty sailor who was visiting the state on vacation, was arrested from his home at São José de Areal village late on Wednesday. He has been booked for rape, attempt to murder and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.