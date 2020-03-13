e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Sailor held for rape, kidnapping of girl in Goa

Sailor held for rape, kidnapping of girl in Goa

The accused, an off-duty sailor who was visiting the state on vacation, was arrested from his home at São José de Areal village late on Wednesday

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 02:34 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
According to the police, the accused knew the survivor and was a family acquaintance.
According to the police, the accused knew the survivor and was a family acquaintance.
         

A 23-year-old sailor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl in south Goa’s Ambaulim village.

According to the police, the accused knew the survivor and was a family acquaintance. He allegedly kidnapped the girl when she was returning from school at around 1:30pm on Wednesday and took her to a secluded place where he raped her and left her in an unconscious state, said an official. The survivor’s parents approached the police at 6 pm on Wednesday, when their daughter did not return home after school.

Superintendent of Police A K Gawas said: “When the girl rejected his advances, Fernandes slapped her, banged her head on the ground and sexually assaulted her. As the victim became unconscious, he abandoned her in the thickets of Ambaulim village and fled.”

The survivor was noticed by a few villagers who rushed her to a hospital. She is currently under observation, Gawas added.

The accused, an off-duty sailor who was visiting the state on vacation, was arrested from his home at São José de Areal village late on Wednesday. He has been booked for rape, attempt to murder and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

tags
top news
India restricts traffic movement at land borders, increases vigil amid coronavirus outbreak
India restricts traffic movement at land borders, increases vigil amid coronavirus outbreak
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news