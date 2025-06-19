Sambhal , A day after a chargesheet was filed against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and 22 others in connection with the violence that broke out near Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid in November last year, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi said that police will pursue effective prosecution to ensure a swift conviction. Sambhal violence: Chargesheet details MP's conversation with Jama Masjid president, says police

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, SP Vishnoi said, "MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq has been charged in this case. The chargesheet details that late-night conversations took place between Barq and Shahi Jama Masjid's president Zafar Ali. They were responsible for gathering the crowd on November 22, two days prior to the widespread violence."

"The chargesheet is based on extensive evidence gathered during the investigation," the SP added.

Vishnoi confirmed that a total of 12 cases were registered following the incident seven filed by the police and five based on complaints from citizens. Chargesheets have now been filed in all these cases.

He stated that all necessary evidence, including crime recreation reports, ballistic reports and other relevant documents have been collected and submitted to the court. This includes ballistic reports of foreign cartridges, which will be crucial during the trial.

On November 24, Sambhal witnessed violence when clashes erupted between locals and the administration over a court-ordered survey of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area of the city. Four people were killed and several injured, including 29 police and administration personnel.

The chargesheet was submitted in the MP-MLA court of the Civil Judge at the Chandusi district court complex in connection with FIR number 335/2024 registered at the Kotwali Sambhal police station, a press release issued by the Sambhal SP said.

The FIR had named MP Barq, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal, and 700-800 unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The investigation found no involvement of Sohail Iqbal in the incident, leading to his exclusion from the final chargesheet, the SP said.

As of now, 92 accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

On March 25, a Special Investigation Team served a notice to Barq at his Delhi residence. He was later questioned for nearly four hours on April 8 at Nakhasa police station by the SIT officials led by Asmoli Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.