Home / India News / Sanjay Raut must apologise for ‘defaming’ Gujarat, calling Ahmedabad ‘mini Pakistan’: BJP

Sanjay Raut must apologise for ‘defaming’ Gujarat, calling Ahmedabad ‘mini Pakistan’: BJP

Raut and Ranaut have been locked in a bitter war of words since the actress termed Mumbai unsafe after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Nagpur
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur.(HT photo)
         

The BJP on Sunday accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of “defaming” Gujarat by calling Ahmedabad a “mini Pakistan” and demanded that he apologise to the people of Gujarat and Ahmedabad.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai earlier in the day, Raut asked whether actress Kangana Ranaut had the courage to compare Ahmedabad to ‘mini Pakistan’ the way she equated Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).



“If that girl apologises to Mumbai and Maharashtra for calling Mumbai a ‘mini Pakistan’, then I will think about it.

Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” the Sena MP had asked.

Taking umbrage at Raut’s remarks, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the Sena leader insulted the state by calling Ahmedabad a mini Pakistan.

“He should apologise to Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Amdavadis,” he stated.

Pandya said the Sena should stop using any opportunity to defame Gujarat, Gujaratis and leaders from Gujarat “by targeting them out of jealousy, hatred and malice”.

“This is the Gujarat of Gandhiji and Sardar Patel.

Sardar Patel has strengthened the unity and integrity of India by uniting 562 kingdoms. Junagadh and Hyderabad were prevented from going to Pakistan and made to stay in India due to his guts and strength,” he said.

Pandya added that Patel’s dream of making Kashmir an integral part of India by revoking Article 370 has been fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who are from Gujarat.

“Therefore, Gujarat’s contribution to India’s unity and integrity in the past and present should be remembered,” he said.

Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
Covid-19: At 235,857, Maharashtra has 1/4th of country’s active cases
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
