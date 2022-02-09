Sanjay Raut's letter to Venkaiah Naidu: 5 sensational claims

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has written to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu against the harassment that he and his acquaintances are facing by the Enforcement Directorate, which has been "let loose" by the BJP as he did not yield to the demand of some people who wanted his help to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, the Sena MP said. The targeting of Sena MPs began every since Sena's alliance with the BJP did not work out and Sena formed the government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, Sanjay Raut said.

Here are the sensational claims by Sanjay Raut

1. A month ago, Sanjay Raut was approached by certain people whpo asked him to help in toppling the state government. A midterm election was being conspired. He was also warned of serious consequences if he refuses to help.

2. In his letter, Raut claimed that he was waned that he might have to spend years behind the bars like a former railway minister.

3. Sanjay Raut claimed he and his family members are now being harassed over the lands that they own in Maharashtra. Talking about one 1-acre land in Alibaug, the Sena MP made it clear that ot was purchased 17 years ago. But now the heirs and the family members of the person who sold the land to Raut are being harasshed. The decorators, vendors who were part of Sanjay Raut's daughter's wedding last year are also being harassed, Raut said.

4. The Enforcement Directorate has "unlawfully" picked up 28 people in cases related to Sanjay Raut. The MP said they are being threatened to give statement that they received cash from the MP.

5. “The ED and other agencies personnel who are rasked with the duty to protect revenue and secure proceeds of crime are now reduced to puppets of their political masters. In fact, some of the ED and other agencies personnel even confessed to the very people they are summoning that they have been asked by their bosses to fix me,” Sanjay Raut said.