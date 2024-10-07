Sanjeev Arora, Punjab AAP Rajya Sabha MP, raided by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate raided the residence and office of Punjab AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora and some others on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana in a money laundering probe case, said officials on Monday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora.(ANI file)

The officials said the house of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab in Gurugram (Haryana) is being searched apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana.

The raid was part of a probe linked to a land “fraud” case, official sources told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Arora posted on his X account claiming that he is innocent.

“I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered,” Sanjeev Arora posted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids on Sanjeev Arora, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

But AAP members will not stop, not get sold and not get scared, Manish Sisodia posted.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land "fraud" case.

According to ED sources, an industrial plot was alloted to Sanjeev Arora during the Congress regime in Punjab. He allegedly established a residential colony on the land and sell plots for the financial gains.

The ED has conducted raids on 17 different locations in Punjab in the connection, including the premises of real estate businessman Hemant Sood.

Earlier on Saturday, the ED conducted raid on the premises of real estate businessman Vikas Passi in connection with pearl chit fund scam.